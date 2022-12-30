Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

New terminal planned for Tri-State Aero

Tri-State Aero
Tri-State Aero(WFIE)
By Steve Mehling
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new general aviation terminal is in the works over at Tri-State Aero.

The project is spearheaded by EVV and the EVV board.

Officials with the project tell us it will be mostly publicly funded.

They are still waiting to confirm bids on the building, which will they say will be a two-floor building, with an extended pilot’s lounge, conference room, and more.

The project is set to be voted on in the next EVV board meeting.

The project filing was done with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security back on December 19.

The new building will be more than 10,000 sq. ft. in size, which is more than double the size of the current terminal building.

We have reached out to EVV airport officials to gain renderings and exact numbers. We’ll update you as we learn more about the project.

Our Steve Mehling will have more tonight on 14 News at 4, 5, and 6.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stolen diesel in Evansville could be connected to thefts in Warrick Co.
Stolen diesel in Evansville could be connected to thefts in Warrick Co.
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Affidavit: Man booked overnight on DUI in connection to crash on Ray Becker Parkway
Affidavit: Man arrested overnight in connection to crash on Ray Becker Parkway
Dog rescued after pipes burst in Evansville home
Update: Dog rescued from Evansville home ‘doing well’
Police confirm that several cars were involved in a crash on South Green Street in Henderson on...
HPD: Several people injured after four-vehicle crash on S. Green St.

Latest News

Generic image / Tap water
Customers asked to limit water usage in Madisonville
Crash on Weinbach under Lloyd Expressway
Crews called to crash on Weinbach under Lloyd Expressway
Jonathan Rush
Affidavit: Police arrest man after finding him slumped over in car
Timothy Smith
Police: Driver leaves scene of crash in Madisonville