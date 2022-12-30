New terminal planned for Tri-State Aero

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new general aviation terminal is in the works over at Tri-State Aero.

The project is spearheaded by EVV and the EVV board.

Officials with the project tell us it will be mostly publicly funded.

They are still waiting to confirm bids on the building, which will they say will be a two-floor building, with an extended pilot’s lounge, conference room, and more.

The project is set to be voted on in the next EVV board meeting.

The project filing was done with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security back on December 19.

The new building will be more than 10,000 sq. ft. in size, which is more than double the size of the current terminal building.

We have reached out to EVV airport officials to gain renderings and exact numbers. We’ll update you as we learn more about the project.

