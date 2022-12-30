Polar Plunge
McLean County officials warning public of registration scam

(Pixabay)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials in McLean County are warning people of a possible scam.

The clerk’s office says the scam targets Kentucky Motor Vehicle Registration customers.

Although they don’t have much information, officials say the scam offers to pay registration for the customer or give a discount.

The clerk’s office says the only method for registering cars are in-person, by mail or over the phone to the County Clerks Office.

You can call the clerk’s office at 270-273-3082.

