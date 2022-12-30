Henderson mayor rides on fire truck for last day in office

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A couple of outgoing Henderson officials received a warm send-off on Friday morning.

Mayor Steve Austin and retiring Public Information Officer Donna B. Stinnett were chauffeured on a Henderson fire truck for their last day of work.

In a Facebook post, the city thanked both for their years of dedication to the community, and wished them the happiest of retirements.

