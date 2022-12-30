Henderson mayor rides on fire truck for last day in office
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A couple of outgoing Henderson officials received a warm send-off on Friday morning.
Mayor Steve Austin and retiring Public Information Officer Donna B. Stinnett were chauffeured on a Henderson fire truck for their last day of work.
In a Facebook post, the city thanked both for their years of dedication to the community, and wished them the happiest of retirements.
