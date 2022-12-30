Polar Plunge
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:13 AM CST
(WFIE) - Days of flight cancellations may be coming to an end today.

Southwest Airlines is preparing to return to ‘normal operations’.

A crash temporarily closed part of US 60 East in Henderson County.

Officials say two cars were involved and injuries were reported.

Say goodbye to 2022, and hello to 2023.

Tomorrow is New Years Eve and we’re taking a look back with Evansville AMR at some events that shaped 2022.

Tonight’s your chance to win some life-changing money!

We’re hours away from the Mega Millions jackpot drawing!

Stolen diesel in Evansville could be connected to thefts in Warrick Co.
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
Affidavit: Man booked overnight on DUI in connection to crash on Ray Becker Parkway
Police confirm that several cars were involved in a crash on South Green Street in Henderson on...
Dog rescued after pipes burst in Evansville home
12/30 Friday Sunrise Headlines
Warrick Co. Humane Society hosting vaccine clinic for dogs and cats
Vanderburgh Co. sheriff and dispatch director honored at annual banquet
