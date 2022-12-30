Polar Plunge
Elite Air Trampoline Park officially open

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new indoor trampoline park is now open on Evansville’s east side.

Elite Air Trampoline Park is located on Healthy Way right off of Green River Road.

The park features trampolines as well as a ninja warrior course.

According to a Facebook post, the park is open Friday from noon to 9 p.m.

On Saturday, it will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and New Years Day from noon to 6 p.m.

Officials say they are celebrating their grand opening this weekend.

