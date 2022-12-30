Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects with warrants
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find some people who have active warrants.
They say 32-year-old Donny Jones, of Owensboro has five active warrants.
Plus, deputies say, 33-year-old De’zsauna Board, of Owensboro has four active warrants, and 31-year-old Steffan Case, of Livermore, has two active warrants.
Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office or remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.