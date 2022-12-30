Polar Plunge
Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects with warrants

Steffan Case, De'Zsauna Board, and Donny Jones
Steffan Case, De'Zsauna Board, and Donny Jones(Daviess Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find some people who have active warrants.

They say 32-year-old Donny Jones, of Owensboro has five active warrants.

Plus, deputies say, 33-year-old De’zsauna Board, of Owensboro has four active warrants, and 31-year-old Steffan Case, of Livermore, has two active warrants.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office or remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers.

Donny Jones
Donny Jones(Daviess Co. Sheriff's Office)
De’zsauna Board
De’zsauna Board(Daviess Co. Sheriff's Office)
Steffan Case
Steffan Case(Daviess Co. Sheriff's Office)

