Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects with warrants

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find some people who have active warrants.

They say 32-year-old Donny Jones, of Owensboro has five active warrants.

Plus, deputies say, 33-year-old De’zsauna Board, of Owensboro has four active warrants, and 31-year-old Steffan Case, of Livermore, has two active warrants.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office or remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers.

Donny Jones (Daviess Co. Sheriff's Office)

De’zsauna Board (Daviess Co. Sheriff's Office)

Steffan Case (Daviess Co. Sheriff's Office)

