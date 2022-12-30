Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Customers asked to limit water usage in Madisonville

Generic image / Tap water
Generic image / Tap water(HNN File)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Madisonville Water Distribution Department is continuing to urge our customers to limit unnecessary water usage.

Officials say the water system has experienced extremely high demand during the cold weather temperatures.

They say it’s because several residential and commercial customers have had busted pipes and continued dripping pipes.

Customers are asked to please eliminate all non essential functions like car washing or pressure washing.

Officials say customers found in violation of restricted functions may be subject to having service removed until the system has returned to full capacity.

They say several customers have been reporting lower than usual water pressure.

Officials say this is due to the demand still being high as we work to refill our water storage tanks.

They say the system will continue to recover over the next several days.

To limit your impact on the system, some things that you can do to help includes:

• Running speed cycles/quick washes on dishwashers and washing machines

• Not filling up bathtubs, but taking a quick shower instead

• Inspecting around your home for signs of possible leaks on your water line

If you have any questions, or to report a problem contact the Water Distribution Department at 270-824-2140, or after hours, Central Dispatch at 270-821-1720.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stolen diesel in Evansville could be connected to thefts in Warrick Co.
Stolen diesel in Evansville could be connected to thefts in Warrick Co.
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Affidavit: Man booked overnight on DUI in connection to crash on Ray Becker Parkway
Affidavit: Man arrested overnight in connection to crash on Ray Becker Parkway
Dog rescued after pipes burst in Evansville home
Update: Dog rescued from Evansville home ‘doing well’
Police confirm that several cars were involved in a crash on South Green Street in Henderson on...
HPD: Several people injured after four-vehicle crash on S. Green St.

Latest News

7Mile Lounge
New wine bar opening in downtown Evansville
Charlie Wyatt
Charlie Wyatt running for 3rd term as Boonville Mayor
Tri-State Aero
New terminal planned for Tri-State Aero
Crash on Weinbach under Lloyd Expressway
Crews called to crash on Weinbach under Lloyd Expressway