Customers asked to limit water usage in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Madisonville Water Distribution Department is continuing to urge our customers to limit unnecessary water usage.

Officials say the water system has experienced extremely high demand during the cold weather temperatures.

They say it’s because several residential and commercial customers have had busted pipes and continued dripping pipes.

Customers are asked to please eliminate all non essential functions like car washing or pressure washing.

Officials say customers found in violation of restricted functions may be subject to having service removed until the system has returned to full capacity.

They say several customers have been reporting lower than usual water pressure.

Officials say this is due to the demand still being high as we work to refill our water storage tanks.

They say the system will continue to recover over the next several days.

To limit your impact on the system, some things that you can do to help includes:

• Running speed cycles/quick washes on dishwashers and washing machines

• Not filling up bathtubs, but taking a quick shower instead

• Inspecting around your home for signs of possible leaks on your water line

If you have any questions, or to report a problem contact the Water Distribution Department at 270-824-2140, or after hours, Central Dispatch at 270-821-1720.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.