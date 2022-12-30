Polar Plunge
Charlie Wyatt running for 3rd term as Boonville Mayor

Charlie Wyatt
Charlie Wyatt(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mayor of Boonville will run again in 2023.

Charlie Wyatt says he, along with other city candidates, plan to file for the 2023 City Elections on Wednesday.

This would be Wyatt’s third term as Boonville’s Mayor.

He says he plans to complete some of the projects he has started in the past seven years.

The Election Office is closed, so we weren’t able to ask if any other candidates have filed for the spot.

We’ll let you know.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

