BFit by Bob’s opening new east side location this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Just in time for some new year’s resolutions, the new east side location of Bfit by Bob’s Gym opens this weekend.

The new location is at the corner of Lynch and Green River Road.

On Friday, there’s a student event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for ages 14- 22.

Later, there will be an open house party from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On Saturday, the new location opens at 9 a.m. for members to workout during its open house and soft open.

They say there’s also expected to be crafts for the kids and food trucks for lunch.

from 9 sunday morning to 10 that night.. it’s open for free tours and members to workout.

