AMR sees drop in overdose calls in 2022

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 2022 was a busy year for first responders in Evansville. A year that saw a deadly house explosion on Weinbach Avenue, a historically large warehouse fire on North Morton Avenue, and countless incidents of violent crime.

“We see far more emergencies today than we do non-emergency calls,” said AMR’s Operations Manager Lee Turpen.

Turpen says that amid all of this, drug overdose call volume has gone down in 2022 for Vanderburgh County.

“There has been what I would call a spike when it originally occurred, and now it has come down and is maintaining a level,” Turpen said. “We’re seeing it more consistently rather than an increase.”

In 2021, AMR saw 523 calls for an overdose. This year to date, that number is down to 420.

These numbers include accidental overdoses, and also account for calls where they were dispatched for an overdose, and it ended up being something completely different.

A talking point in the past year has been regarding fentanyl, but Turpen says they have no way of calculating the number of calls for strictly fentanyl, since the drug shows the same symptoms as a heroin overdose.

“Recognition and treatment is the same, whether it’s fentanyl or heroin, it’s hard for us at the field level to tell unless we see a needle where we think it’s the heroin side,” Turpen said.

The Naloxone Heat Map in Vanderburgh County does not quantify calls on the map, but it shows the concentration of Narcan usage among first responders.

The life-saving opioid anti-drug is used by the Evansville Fire Department, Evansville Police Department and AMR, as well as all additional first responder organizations.

“In a lot of cases, we’re the third one on scene to administer, if we even need to administer,” Turpen said.

Turpen says they’re hoping to continue the downward trend of overdose situations going into the new year.

“This is what we train for, and then we’re always kind of surprised when it’s over like, ‘Hey, everything we trained for kind of worked,’” Turpen said. “But we hope in 2023 to not have to use those skills.”

Turpen says that in every scenario, they’re always able to go back to the drawing board to figure out what they did well, and what they could’ve done better.

With large tragedies like the Weinbach Avenue house explosion, Turpen says AMR Evansville is currently in the process of building a disaster response trailer that will house everything they need for possible long-standing events.

