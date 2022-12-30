Polar Plunge
American Red Cross volunteers stepping up to help people impacted by home fires

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Volunteers are a vital cog of the American Red Cross, and that’s certainly the case for the Southwest Indiana chapter. Numerous Good Samaritans have signed up to help at a moment’s notice, including during the holiday season.

On Christmas Day, volunteers Charlene Kaufman and Chryssie Marsh were called to provide disaster relief at a fire in Robards, Ky.

Both were celebrating Christmas with family, but they dropped what they were doing, gathered supplies at Red Cross headquarters and headed south. Afterward, they came across another fire in Henderson, and stopped to help again.

“It was a big change of plans, but at the same time to be able to go home and I’ve got my family there, I’ve got a house to come home to, they don’t,” Marsh said. “So just to know that we can help them get to that next spot – just to be there, just somebody to lean on, really just somebody to talk to. We’re there to kind of provide that comfort.”

Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers are required to undergo 10 hours of virtual training and must be 18 years or older.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

