Affidavit: Police arrest man after finding him slumped over in car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department responded to the 6300 block of Lynch Road for a person down Friday.

According to an affidavit that happened just before 1 a.m.

Officers say when they arrived on scene they found a man slumped over the steering wheel of his truck, while his vehicle was in the middle of the intersection. The vehicle also matched the description of a BOL (be on the lookout) call that came out a few minutes before.

Police say they woke up the driver and identified him as Jonathan Rush.

According to an affidavit, Officers noticed Rush’s eyes were glossy and red after they got him out of the vehicle. Rush admitted to police that he had been drinking.

After performing field sobriety tests and a chemical test Rush was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

He is facing an OWI charge.

