Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Affidavit: Police arrest man after finding him slumped over in car

Jonathan Rush
Jonathan Rush(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department responded to the 6300 block of Lynch Road for a person down Friday.

According to an affidavit that happened just before 1 a.m.

Officers say when they arrived on scene they found a man slumped over the steering wheel of his truck, while his vehicle was in the middle of the intersection. The vehicle also matched the description of a BOL (be on the lookout) call that came out a few minutes before.

Police say they woke up the driver and identified him as Jonathan Rush.

According to an affidavit, Officers noticed Rush’s eyes were glossy and red after they got him out of the vehicle. Rush admitted to police that he had been drinking.

After performing field sobriety tests and a chemical test Rush was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

He is facing an OWI charge.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stolen diesel in Evansville could be connected to thefts in Warrick Co.
Stolen diesel in Evansville could be connected to thefts in Warrick Co.
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Affidavit: Man booked overnight on DUI in connection to crash on Ray Becker Parkway
Affidavit: Man arrested overnight in connection to crash on Ray Becker Parkway
Dog rescued after pipes burst in Evansville home
Dog rescued after pipes burst in Evansville home
Police confirm that several cars were involved in a crash on South Green Street in Henderson on...
HPD: Several people injured after four-vehicle crash on S. Green St.

Latest News

Timothy Smith
Police: Driver leaves scene of crash in Madisonville
Illinois State Capitol in Springfield.
White Co. among Ill. counties keeping cash bail in place
Elite Air Trampoline Park officially open
Elite Air Trampoline Park officially open
McLean County officials warning public of registration scam