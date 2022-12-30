Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Active weather brings more rain, threat for severe storms

WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Rain continued across the Tri-State on Friday as temperatures rose into the upper 50s.  Rain should taper off Friday night through early Saturday morning.   Partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs near 60.   New Year’s Eve will be partly cloudy with a low of 43.  Sunday, New Years Day will be partly sunny with a high of 60.   A series of weather makers will move into the Tri-State early next week.   A strong cold front will trigger more rain—possibly heavy—on Monday.  Ahead of the front, south winds will push temps to near 70 degrees.   Depending on how much energy and shear is in the atmosphere, we may see some severe storms on Monday evening through Tuesday morning.   Damaging winds, hail and tornadoes would all be possible if the ingredients come together.   We will have a better idea of the likelihood of severe weather by the weekend and  will keep the alert days in place for Monday and Tuesday.  After the storms clear early Tuesday, temperatures will drop back to near freezing by Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stolen diesel in Evansville could be connected to thefts in Warrick Co.
Stolen diesel in Evansville could be connected to thefts in Warrick Co.
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Affidavit: Man booked overnight on DUI in connection to crash on Ray Becker Parkway
Affidavit: Man arrested overnight in connection to crash on Ray Becker Parkway
Dog rescued after pipes burst in Evansville home
Dog rescued after pipes burst in Evansville home
Police confirm that several cars were involved in a crash on South Green Street in Henderson on...
HPD: Several people injured after four-vehicle crash on S. Green St.

Latest News

Alert Day WFIE.
Rainy Friday, pleasant New Year’s, Alert Days Monday & Tuesday
12/30 14 First Alert Sunrise
12/30 14 First Alert Sunrise
14 First Alert 12/29 at 10pm
14 First Alert 12/29 at 10pm
Dog rescued after pipes burst in Evansville home
Dog rescued after pipes burst in Evansville home