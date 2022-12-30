Active weather brings more rain, threat for severe storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Rain continued across the Tri-State on Friday as temperatures rose into the upper 50s. Rain should taper off Friday night through early Saturday morning. Partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs near 60. New Year’s Eve will be partly cloudy with a low of 43. Sunday, New Years Day will be partly sunny with a high of 60. A series of weather makers will move into the Tri-State early next week. A strong cold front will trigger more rain—possibly heavy—on Monday. Ahead of the front, south winds will push temps to near 70 degrees. Depending on how much energy and shear is in the atmosphere, we may see some severe storms on Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Damaging winds, hail and tornadoes would all be possible if the ingredients come together. We will have a better idea of the likelihood of severe weather by the weekend and will keep the alert days in place for Monday and Tuesday. After the storms clear early Tuesday, temperatures will drop back to near freezing by Thursday and Friday.

