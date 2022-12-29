Woman awaiting rape re-trial sentenced on gun charge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Heidi Carter was sentenced Tuesday on of a gun possession charge.

Court records show she was sentenced to one year, but due to jail credit, the court found she has served her sentence.

The records show she must remain in jail though while she awaits her retrial on the other charges include rape and confinement.

That’s set for February 13.

Earlier this month a jury could only reach a decision on the gun charge.

Police say in October 2021, Carter met Timothy Ivy and his girlfriend online and invited them over for sex and drugs.

Officials say Carter’s boyfriend, Carey Hammond, came home and killed Ivy.

Officials also say Carter held Ivy’s girlfriend down as she was raped.

Hammond was later shot and killed by police.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.