Windy and warmer today, rain likely tomorrow

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Warmer, wetter weather on tap to close out 2022, and we are monitoring the possibility of storms early next week.

Today will be mostly cloudy and windy with winds from the south at around 10 to 17 mph and gusts of 30 to 35 mph. That flow of warm, southerly air will push our temperatures in the upper 50s this afternoon.

A few spotty showers are possible throughout the day today, especially on the southeast end of the Tri-State, but most of us will stay dry until late tonight or early Friday morning.

Rain is likely on and off throughout the day Friday. Southeast Illinois may not see a break from the rain all day, but it looks more scattered in southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

That rain will carry over into Saturday morning, but the rain will taper off to the east Saturday afternoon and evening, so we will likely be dry by the time we ring in the new year.

New Year’s Day will be partly cloudy and dry, but another weather system will bring us more rain Monday into Tuesday. There is a chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday morning, and we are closely monitoring the possibility of severe weather.

Despite the rain chances, temperatures will remain mild with highs in the mid 50s Friday and Saturday, then we will warm into the upper 50s to around 60° on Sunday before climbing even higher into the mid 60s Monday and Tuesday. The cold front bringing us a chance of storms Monday into Tuesday will then drop us back into the upper 40s to near 50° Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.