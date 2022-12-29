WATCH: Heritage Hills sophomore Trent Sisley hits game-winner over Boonville

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Heritage Hills power forward Trent Sisley continues to turn heads on the high school hardwood.

[READ MORE: Heritage Hills’ Trent Sisley, a top-50 recruit, gets nods from multiple Big Ten programs]

On Wednesday, the sophomore wrapped up a doubleheader in the PSC Holiday Tournament in style, hitting a game-winning jumper at the buzzer to lead the Patriots to a 65-63 win over Boonville. He finished the game with 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

You can watch the game-winning shot in the video below (Courtesy: Matt Sisley):

Heritage Hills sophomore Trent Sisley hits game-winner over Boonville

Earlier in the day, Sisley put together a dominating performance against Vincennes Lincoln, racking up 28 points, nine rebounds, three steals, three blocks and one assist. Purdue assistant men’s basketball coach Paul Lusk was in attendance to watch the 6-foot-8 phenom.

Click here to watch the highlights from the Vincennes Lincoln-Heritage Hills game.

I repeat: @SisleyTrent is the real deal.



He had the game winner and added on 23 pts, 7 reb, 3 ast in game two of the PSC tournament against Boonville. https://t.co/XmoxMStyz2 — Tamar Sher (@TamarSher14News) December 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.