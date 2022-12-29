USI men’s basketball set for OVC opener against SE Missouri St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Southern Indiana men’s basketball team is preparing for its first foray into the Ohio Valley Conference on Thursday night.

Southern Indiana (7-6) has certainly been battle-tested so far in the program’s inaugural season on the Division I level. The Screaming Eagles finished the non-conference portion of their schedule with impressive wins over Southern Illinois, Bowling Green and Indiana State.

USI head coach Stan Gouard and his squad open up conference play at home following a nine-day holiday break. 14 Sports caught up with the Eagles at practice as they prep for their conference home opener against Southeast Missouri State.

“The plan was to throw our guys into the fire and try to win a couple, sneak a couple out. Figure each other out, what are likes and weaknesses are,” Gouard said. “We played some very tough teams, played some teams on about our level. We achieved a couple of goals as far as defensive percentages, but we also failed in a couple of different areas. It gave us something to look forward to, but it also gave us a lot to work on.”

“There were a couple of games I thought we should’ve won, but for the most part we did a good job adjusting to the new level and the new teams we’ve been playing,” USI grad transfer Trevor Lakes said. “At every level – D1, D3, NAIA – guys are talented, guys can score, but it’s just the size, the athleticism, the speed of it. It does take a step up, the higher up you go.”

USI hosts the Redhawks on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

