Thursday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Authorities say a man is sitting behind bars facing drunk driving charges this morning.

It’s all connected to a crash that happened in last week’s snowy weather.

A report shows he was nearly three times the legal limit.

Officials say a four-vehicle crash left one person seriously hurt in Henderson County.

It happened last night on South Green Street.

The death toll keeps climbing following the historic blizzard in the U.S.

So far, the storm killed more than 60 people.

That extreme winter weather is causing pipes to burst across the country.

Including a place for children in Evansville.

It’s caused Ark Crisis Children’s Center to temporarily close.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

