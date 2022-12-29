Polar Plunge
Remembering Deputy Sean Riley 1 year after his murder

(Indiana State Police)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - We are remembering Wayne County sheriff deputy Sean Riley as Thursday marks one year since his passing.

One year ago, Riley was killed while responding to a motorist assist call on I-64.

Authorities say Ray Tate shot and killed the deputy during the call.

During his funeral, Sheriff Chris Otey described deputy Riley as a family man.

[Previous Story: Deputy Sean Riley laid to rest]

Otey said the only thing Riley cared more about than being a deputy was his family.

Right after deputy Riley was killed, authorities say Ray Tate went on a multi-state crime spree.

Authorities say Tate was caught after he held an Illinois couple hostage inside their home.

Tate plead guilty and was sentenced in Riley’s murder this past summer.

Shortly after the sentencing, Tate retracted his guilty plea and asked the court to throw out the sentencing.

Tate’s next court hearing will be January 31.

[Previous Story: Community gathers at visitation service to honor Deputy Sean Riley]

[Previous Story: Hometown remembers ‘high-regarded’ Wayne Co. deputy killed on duty]

[Previous Story: Tri-State first responders remember Deputy Sean Riley]

