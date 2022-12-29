Polar Plunge
People recount experience of four days without water at Evansville apartment complex

By Brian Cissell
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Taking a shower, washing your hands and flushing the toilet.

These are everyday things that people like Travis Metzger have not been able to do properly for four days, and frozen pipes were to blame.

This finally changed on Wednesday.

14 News stopped by Addison Place Apartments shortly before the water came back on.

You can watch the full story in the video above.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

