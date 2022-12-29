Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Mt. Vernon Police Dept.: Man arrested after assaulting juvenile, leaving scene of crash

(file)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing charges after police say he assaulted a juvenile and left the scene of a hit and run.

According to a press release, on Dec. 22 officers were called to the 900 block of Walnut Street in reference to an assault. When they arrived, the juvenile victim told them he was approached by a man wearing a ski mask. He says the man demanded money from him, took him to the ground and hit him in the eye.

Later that evening, police say they were called to the area of Canal Street and 6th Street in reference to a hit and run.

They say the vehicle involved in the hit and run matched the description given from witnesses during the previous call.

According to a release, police found the vehicle’s owner and were able to identify the driver of the car.

On Dec. 28, police say further investigation led to the arrest of 25-year-old Walter Hampton-Rainey.

Hampton-Rainey was booked into the Posey County Jail on the following charges:

  • Robbery
  • Battery-Bodily Injury
  • Leaving the scene of crash
  • Criminal Mischief

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Dunn
Police: Man beats woman holding baby
Police confirm that several cars were involved in a crash on South Green Street in Henderson on...
HPD: Several people injured after four-vehicle crash on S. Green St.
EPD: More than 1k gallons of diesel fuel stolen from gas station
EPD: More than 1k gallons of diesel fuel stolen from gas station
Apartments flood after pipes burst
Evansville apartment without water for days
Evansville police explain officer-involved shooting
EPD release name of officer involved in shooting

Latest News

Remembering Deputy Sean Riley 1 year after his murder
Water leak causing low pressure in Tell City
Heidi Carter.
Woman awaiting rape re-trial sentenced on gun charge
Gibson Co. Sheriff Tim Bottoms announces retirement
Gibson Co. Sheriff Tim Bottoms officially retiring Saturday