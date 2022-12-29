Mt. Vernon Police Dept.: Man arrested after assaulting juvenile, leaving scene of crash

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing charges after police say he assaulted a juvenile and left the scene of a hit and run.

According to a press release, on Dec. 22 officers were called to the 900 block of Walnut Street in reference to an assault. When they arrived, the juvenile victim told them he was approached by a man wearing a ski mask. He says the man demanded money from him, took him to the ground and hit him in the eye.

Later that evening, police say they were called to the area of Canal Street and 6th Street in reference to a hit and run.

They say the vehicle involved in the hit and run matched the description given from witnesses during the previous call.

According to a release, police found the vehicle’s owner and were able to identify the driver of the car.

On Dec. 28, police say further investigation led to the arrest of 25-year-old Walter Hampton-Rainey.

Hampton-Rainey was booked into the Posey County Jail on the following charges:

Robbery

Battery-Bodily Injury

Leaving the scene of crash

Criminal Mischief

