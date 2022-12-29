Polar Plunge
Lyft code available to help keep drunk drivers off the road

(tcw-wbtv)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you need a safe ride home on New Year’s Eve, there’s a code you use with Lyft.

Logan’s Promise and Working Distributors have teamed up for the Safe Ride Program, in an effort to keep drunk drivers off the roads.

All you have to do is enter the code “SAFERIDE2020″ in the Lyft App, and you’ll get up to $25 off your ride home.

The code will work from 8 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Gibson, and Posey Counties.

