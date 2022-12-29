Lyft code available to help keep drunk drivers off the road

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you need a safe ride home on New Year’s Eve, there’s a code you use with Lyft.

Logan’s Promise and Working Distributors have teamed up for the Safe Ride Program, in an effort to keep drunk drivers off the roads.

All you have to do is enter the code “SAFERIDE2020″ in the Lyft App, and you’ll get up to $25 off your ride home.

The code will work from 8 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Gibson, and Posey Counties.

Lyft code will take up to $25 off your ride home on New Year's Eve (Working Distributors, Inc,)

