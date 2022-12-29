A look back at 2022 economic development in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As 2022 comes to a close, it has some reflecting on the successes of the past year, including the Tri-State’s economic successes.

The Evansville Regional Economic Partnership, or E-REP, oversaw a number of projects last year meant to improve the lives of those who live in the city, as well as establish a foundation for success in the future. Economic leaders say they feel good about where they are as 2022 comes to a close.

“2022 was a busy and very productive year,” said E-REP Economic Development Vice President Jenna Richardt.

E-REP officials say they received $50 million from the state of Indiana in READI grants – funds meant to spark economic development. They say they have already spent about $35 million of that money on a number of projects.

Some of these include quality-of-life projects like dog parks, hiking trails and a new Warrick County sports complex, but their work went far beyond that too.

“While we see some of those fun things that are being announced, we’re also doing a lot of the good work behind the scenes to help bring it all together,” said Richardt.

That good work includes projects like an apartment complex and YMCA in Gibson County, as well as sources of future jobs like a plastic recycling facility coming to Posey County.

E-REP also prioritized investments in infrastructure like the much-anticipated I-69 corridor and bridge.

“If we really start planning around that and our transportation corridors, we can set ourselves up for a really great future,” said Richardt.

E-REP says part of their work is also to make sure they are ready for additional funds that may become available from the state.

“All the work we’ve done in 2022 has been very strategic, and it’s mindful of all the work we will do going into 2023,” said Richardt.

