HPD: Several people injured after four-vehicle crash on S. Green St.

Police confirm that several cars were involved in a crash on South Green Street in Henderson on Wednesday night.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department confirms that four cars were involved in a crash on Wednesday night.

The crash happened on the 1700 block of South Green Street.

Dispatch says the call originally came in around 6:41 p.m.

One person is being treated for life-threatening injuries, HPD officials say.

All others hurt in the crash have non-life-threatening injuries.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

