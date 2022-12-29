HPD: Several people injured after four-vehicle crash on S. Green St.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department confirms that four cars were involved in a crash on Wednesday night.

The crash happened on the 1700 block of South Green Street.

Dispatch says the call originally came in around 6:41 p.m.

One person is being treated for life-threatening injuries, HPD officials say.

All others hurt in the crash have non-life-threatening injuries.

We will update this story once more information is available.

