Henderson city leaders hold groundbreaking for new sports complex

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Henderson held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday for a new sports complex that’s been in the works for several years.

The field will be built near the Victory Christian Center on Airline Road, which is near the Audubon Parkway.

Phase one of the sports complex will include four, 200-foot baseball and softball fields, one multi-purpose field, irrigation, a concession stand, a maintenance building and parking lots. It’s estimated to cost around $12 million.

“We’re gonna have to kind of phase it in because of the costs that have come up,” Henderson Mayor Steve Austin said. “The inflation bug bit us and bit us hard, but we have some partners that we’re working with. So we’re gonna phase it in, over about three phases, so we don’t have to do it all at once, so it will be nice.”

Mayor Austin says there are over 70 acres of land, so there will be plenty of space to expand down the road, and there will also be work done to widen Airline Road.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.