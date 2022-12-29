Heavy rainfall, storms possible

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We will finish this week with temps 60-degrees warmer than last week and soaking rainfall. The active weather pattern will send a cold front into the Tri-State that will trigger showers and a few rumbles of thunder on Friday and Saturday. Rainfall amounts may top an inch or more as showers repeat over the same areas. Highs on Friday will top out near 60, and in the lower 50s on Saturday. Sunday will provide a break in the action with partly sunny skies and highs near 60. Much warmer for Monday and Tuesday as temps rise into the mid to upper 60s. More heavy rainfall possible, with another 2″ or more rainfall Monday-Tuesday. Severe weather may also be a threat, depending on how the system shapes up. This risk will definitely be something to watch as we head into next week.

