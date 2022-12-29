Gibson Co. Sheriff Tim Bottoms officially retiring Saturday

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff Tim Bottoms is officially finishing up his second term.

Bottoms’ retirement is effective Saturday after 38 years of service.

An open house is set in his honor at the Gibson County Community Corrections Conference Room in Princeton.

They say the public is invited and that celebration is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.