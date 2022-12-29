Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Evansville Rescue Mission announces women and children’s shelter coming in 2024

Evansville Rescue Mission announces women and children’s shelter coming in 2024
By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Rescue Mission is planning to open a women and children’s shelter in early 2024.

Executive Director of Advancement Kyle Gorman says on any given night, there are over 500 homeless people in need of shelter in Evansville, and women make up about half of that population. Although more than 10 women and children shelters are already available to those in need, Gorman says they don’t intend to “duplicate services that are already available.”

“We do want to make beds available for the remaining women in Evansville but we also want to be a program shelter,” said Gorman.

Resources like mental health and addiction base recovery will be available to shelter residents. Gorman says all of the resources available at the men’s shelter will be available in the new facility also.

“Not everybody that comes to us is necessarily having a mental illness or an addiction issue,” said Gorman. “Sometimes they’ve just fallen on hard times, and so we work with employers around the community, and along with some other places that, you know, once somebody is right in their life then we can start helping them find a job and get them back into a productive state of society.”

Gorman says there will be a combination of units for women with large families, single families and units for single women.

Officials say the facility is projected to house 120 women and children.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Denyae Burris (Left) and Charlie Boone (Right)
EPD: 2 teens found with guns, both now charged as adults
Luke Pokorney
Central athlete facing rape charges makes court appearance
Apartments flood after pipes burst
Evansville apartment without water for days
Missing Hancock Co. man found dead in Perry Co., arrest made in connection
Missing Hancock Co. man found dead in Perry Co., arrest made in connection

Latest News

Henderson city leaders hold groundbreaking for new sports complex
Henderson city leaders hold groundbreaking for new sports complex
People recount experience of four days without water at Evansville apartment complex
People recount experience of four days without water at Evansville apartment complex
Ark Crisis Children’s Center temporarily closed due to pipe burst
Ark Crisis Children’s Center temporarily closed due to pipe burst
Evansville plumbing service receives around 700 calls for frozen, burst pipes
Evansville plumbing service receives around 700 calls for frozen, burst pipes