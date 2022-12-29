Evansville Rescue Mission announces women and children’s shelter coming in 2024

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Rescue Mission is planning to open a women and children’s shelter in early 2024.

Executive Director of Advancement Kyle Gorman says on any given night, there are over 500 homeless people in need of shelter in Evansville, and women make up about half of that population. Although more than 10 women and children shelters are already available to those in need, Gorman says they don’t intend to “duplicate services that are already available.”

“We do want to make beds available for the remaining women in Evansville but we also want to be a program shelter,” said Gorman.

Resources like mental health and addiction base recovery will be available to shelter residents. Gorman says all of the resources available at the men’s shelter will be available in the new facility also.

“Not everybody that comes to us is necessarily having a mental illness or an addiction issue,” said Gorman. “Sometimes they’ve just fallen on hard times, and so we work with employers around the community, and along with some other places that, you know, once somebody is right in their life then we can start helping them find a job and get them back into a productive state of society.”

Gorman says there will be a combination of units for women with large families, single families and units for single women.

Officials say the facility is projected to house 120 women and children.

