Dog rescued after pipes burst in Evansville home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A dog was rescued from a house Thursday in Evansville.

It happened around 11 in the 400 block of S. Linwood.

Marie Dunn tells us she was driving by noticed water was rushing out of the home. She says she could hear a dog inside.

She was able to get help, and police removed the door to get the dog out.

It seems pipes had burst in the home, causing all the water to leak.

Mitch Carter was there for the rescue. He’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

