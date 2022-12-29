Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Couple charged in death of 7-week-old baby, police say

The coroner is investigating the death of a 7-week-old baby boy in Oconee County. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A couple in South Carolina is facing charges following the death of a 7-week-old infant on Monday, according to police.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call from an apartment complex reporting a baby in possible cardiac arrest.

Responders said they found the baby boy, Theodore “Theo” Sage Raynor, unresponsive. WHNS reports he was taken to the hospital but died a short time later.

Authorities conducted an autopsy Wednesday which revealed Theo had died from blunt-force head trauma. The coroner said his death was classified as a homicide.

An incident report said Theo’s parents told investigators he was fine when they laid him down to sleep, but was later found unresponsive.

When a search warrant was conducted, deputies said they found cocaine and MDMA in the home of the couple.

The sheriff’s office said they arrested Michael Blackwell Jr. and Sheila Raynor, who were both charged with child neglect, possession of cocaine, possession of a narcotic and possession of a controlled substance.

The bonds for both were set at $55,000.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Denyae Burris (Left) and Charlie Boone (Right)
EPD: 2 teens found with guns, both now charged as adults
Apartments flood after pipes burst
Evansville apartment without water for days
Luke Pokorney
Central athlete facing rape charges makes court appearance
Missing Hancock Co. man found dead in Perry Co., arrest made in connection
Missing Hancock Co. man found dead in Perry Co., arrest made in connection

Latest News

Dispatch confirms that several cars were involved in a crash on South Green Street in Henderson...
Dispatch: Crews respond to multiple-vehicle crash in Henderson
London’s family and friends believe someone last spoke to the musician in July in Los Angeles,...
Family files missing persons report for rapper Theophilus London
Questions remain after a shooting outside a church in Thornton, Colorado, on Christmas morning....
Police: Man suspected in explosion before killing wife, himself
Henderson city leaders hold groundbreaking for new sports complex
Henderson city leaders hold groundbreaking for new sports complex