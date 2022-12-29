Ark Crisis Children’s Center temporarily closed due to pipe burst

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dozens of children in crisis are unable to go to a center for kids in Evansville.

That’s because a pipe burst, causing flooding and the need for extensive repairs at Ark Crisis Children’s Center.

“To hear a waterfall in a building that’s usually quiet, especially on a weekend and a holiday, I knew immediately this is not a small problem,” Angie Richards Cheek, executive director of Ark Crisis Children’s Center said.

Angie Richards Cheek, executive director, says they will be closed for at least a week and a half. (WFIE)

Richards Cheek says she decided to stop by Ark Crisis Children’s Center on Christmas Eve, to check on the building because of the extreme cold.

That’s when she found standing water and falling drywall.

“You can see the ceilings have caved in, all of the ceilings and electric lights and everything will have to be torn out. Most of the walls will come down in this room as well because they still have water in them,” she explained.

The severe cold caused a pipe to burst, leading to the water leaking into several classrooms.

On Wednesday, the water was restored, but an upcoming renovation project has turned into a much bigger headache.

“There’s never a great time to have part of your building destroyed by water, but we at least had those crews lined up, and if we hadn’t, we could be waiting weeks until we could reopen for the kids and make this building safe again,” she said.

The nonprofit takes in children whose parents or guardians are in crisis situations at no charge.

She says repairs will take at least a couple of weeks, adding it’s crucial to take as little time as possible before safely reopening.

“There isn’t another option that is safe and free for families of very young children. It scares me. I don’t want something bad to happen to the kids in our community in these few weeks that we’re shut down, and I really hope that nothing bad does happen,” she said.

Richards Cheek says she expects the damage to cost tens of thousands of dollars.

“It’s a little scary to think about it, but Ark has been supported by the community for 42 years. I’m very hopeful that the community will be generous and support us through this as well,” she said.

Richards Cheek says she hopes to reopen the two unaffected classrooms in a week and a half.

We will update you when that happens.

