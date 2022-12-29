Polar Plunge
Affidavit: Man arrested overnight in connection to crash on Ray Becker Parkway

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was booked overnight on drunk driving charges connected to a crash that happened in last week’s snowy weather.

According to an affidavit, 38-year-old Jeffery Courter was arrested on several charges. One of those charges being operating while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury.

The report shows several people were hurt when the van he was driving hit another car head-on.

They say that crash happened last Thursday night on Ray Becker Parkway during a big snow and cold blast.

[Previous Story: EPD: 3 people taken to hospital after two cars involved in head-on crash]

Police say Courter told them he had been drinking that day. His blood alcohol content was .224, nearly three times the legal limit.

Courter is also accused of driving on a suspended license.

