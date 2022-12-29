Polar Plunge
2 people hospitalized after crash in Knox Co., officers say

(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man and woman were flown to an Evansville hospital with serious injuries from a crash in Knox County.

Deputies say the two from Sullivan County were on Mays Road near Decker School Road just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

According to officials, the man was driving at a high rate of speed and lost control. The car then went into the air and hit an embankment head-on.

The sheriff’s office says they are still investigating.

