Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Chaos continues this morning as thousands of flights are canceled across the nation.

The winter weather impacting two major hubs.

It’s been several days since an Evansville apartment complex has been without water.

Residents say they’re having trouble contacting the property manager.

The Supreme Court rules title 42 will remain in place for now.

The immigration policy allows asylum seekers to be turned away at the border.

Many in Henderson County will be celebrating this afternoon.

Officials will break ground on a new sports complex.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

