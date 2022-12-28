Viewer video: Union Co. structure engulfed in fire
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - An intense structure fire broke out in Union County on Tuesday.
A video sent in from a viewer says that this fire was on Pythian Ridge Road near Sturgis.
The Union County Fire Department posted earlier Tuesday that they assisted Sturgis Fire Department with a structure fire outside of Sturgis.
We are working to learn more information on this fire.
