Viewer video: Union Co. structure engulfed in fire

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - An intense structure fire broke out in Union County on Tuesday.

A video sent in from a viewer says that this fire was on Pythian Ridge Road near Sturgis.

The Union County Fire Department posted earlier Tuesday that they assisted Sturgis Fire Department with a structure fire outside of Sturgis.

We are working to learn more information on this fire.

