Thunderbolts find rhythm coming off two straight comeback wins

Newscast recording
By Tamar Sher
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Thunderbolts are back in action at the Ford Center following two straight come-from-behind wins over Huntsville and Quad City.

The Thunderbolts are now 13-7, sitting in third overall, and two points behind first in the SPHL.

“You never know how it’s going to be coming into the season, it takes actual events and games to gain that confidence and it’s happened for us,” Ferraro said. “We’ve done well, guys are doing well individually. Doing well as a team is really what brings everybody together and that’s where the confidence comes from.”

Forward Mike Ferraro is now sixth in the league with 27 points. He has made 11 goals and 16 assists after his three goal performance last week.

“Mike Ferraro is really coming into his own, he’s playing well, he’s producing well,” head coach Jeff Bes said. “We knew he had the skill, now he’s in his second year he’s got the confidence and he’s going out there and he’s dominating. He’s got a good connection and chemistry with his line mates. We’re strong all the way through our lineup. The guys are believing in that and we’re having some success. To be honest with you, we’re having lot of fun.”

The Bolts play again Wednesday against the Birmingham Bulls at the Ford Center at 7:00 p.m. central.

