Temperatures to climb through the end of the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After peaking in the lower 30s today, we expect the temperature to drop to 28° overnight. This will be the last time we anticipate the temperature dropping below freezing for some time.

The high will jump to 49° Wednesday, a sunny and breezy day. Clouds will then roll in Thursday as the high jumps to 56°, leading to temperatures nearing, and at times exceeding, 60° over the weekend and the start of next week.

Friday we’re looking at an 80% chance of rain followed by a 60% chance on Saturday and Monday.

