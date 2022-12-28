Princeton man to run 100 miles despite cold temperatures

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Gibson County man has decided to run 100 miles around Princeton.

According to family members, Princeton native Lee Friedman was supposed to run a race in Oklahoma but is unable to because of a scheduling conflict.

Friedman decided if he couldn’t run the race in Oklahoma he would run 100 miles around his hometown of Princeton.

His family tell us that he is running on a 33 mile loop around the city and he is already over halfway done.

