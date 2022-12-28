Police: Man beats woman holding baby

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after police say he beat a woman in the snow and ice and also hurt the baby she was holding.

It happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of E. Powell.

Police say the victim told them Tony Dunn had been physically abusive the last few days. She says one time, it was because he didn’t like how the Christmas presents were wrapped. She says he choked her, threatened to kill her, and took her phone so she couldn’t call police.

This time, she says it was because he didn’t like something about her appearance.

Police say the victim had several visible marks and cuts on her head.

They say she told them Dunn threatened to take her son, and she would never see him again.

She says she took the baby and tried to leave, but Dunn blocked her, then knocked her to the snowy, icy ground and tried several times to pull the child out of her hands.

Police say the incident is caught on camera, and Dunn is seen pushing the victim’s head to the ground.

A friend of the victim arrived, and she was able to get away in her car, but police say Dunn was able to get the baby.

Police say they found Dunn at his home with the baby. They say the child had visible injuries on his head, foot, and hand.

Officers say they also found a bag of magic mushrooms in Dunn’s pocket.

His charges include confinement, neglect resulting in injury, strangulation, battery, and intimidation.

