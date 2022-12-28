Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police: Man beats woman holding baby

Tony Dunn
Tony Dunn(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after police say he beat a woman in the snow and ice and also hurt the baby she was holding.

It happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of E. Powell.

Police say the victim told them Tony Dunn had been physically abusive the last few days. She says one time, it was because he didn’t like how the Christmas presents were wrapped. She says he choked her, threatened to kill her, and took her phone so she couldn’t call police.

This time, she says it was because he didn’t like something about her appearance.

Police say the victim had several visible marks and cuts on her head.

They say she told them Dunn threatened to take her son, and she would never see him again.

She says she took the baby and tried to leave, but Dunn blocked her, then knocked her to the snowy, icy ground and tried several times to pull the child out of her hands.

Police say the incident is caught on camera, and Dunn is seen pushing the victim’s head to the ground.

A friend of the victim arrived, and she was able to get away in her car, but police say Dunn was able to get the baby.

Police say they found Dunn at his home with the baby. They say the child had visible injuries on his head, foot, and hand.

Officers say they also found a bag of magic mushrooms in Dunn’s pocket.

His charges include confinement, neglect resulting in injury, strangulation, battery, and intimidation.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Missing Hancock Co. man found dead in Perry Co., arrest made in connection
Missing Hancock Co. man found dead in Perry Co., arrest made in connection
Denyae Burris (Left) and Charlie Boone (Right)
EPD: 2 teens found with guns, both now charged as adults
Luke Pokorney
Central athlete facing rape charges makes court appearance
Apartments flood after pipes burst
Evansville apartment without water for days

Latest News

EPD: More than 1k gallons of diesel fuel stolen from gas station
EPD: More than 1k gallons of diesel fuel stolen from gas station
EPD: More than 1k gallons of diesel fuel stolen from gas station
Viewer video: Union Co. structure engulfed in fire
Viewer video: Union Co. structure engulfed in fire
WFIE Traffic Alert
Crews called to crash on 41A in Henderson Co.