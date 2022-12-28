Polar Plunge
Nationwide flight cancellations impacts 14 News anchor

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The chaos at the airport is even impacting those in the Tri-State, including our very own Tanner Holbrook who spent his holiday in Florida.

“I was going to fly in last week to Florida, and then immediately, yesterday, I was gonna fly back. I was only going to have to take one day off. Now, it’s spilled over to two possibly 3 days, now trying to drive, so that’s really where the frustration is, " says Holbrook.

Holbrook and his family were able to rent the last car on the lot and are currently enroute to Evansville.

Missing Hancock Co. man found dead in Perry Co., arrest made in connection
VCSO: Name of I-69 two-vehicle crash victim released
Auto shops slammed with repairs following winter storm
Viewer video: Union Co. structure engulfed in fire
New Irish Pub opening on Main Street this fall
Evansville Salvation Army ends Red Kettle fundraiser with $261,000 donated
