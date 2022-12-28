Holiday basketball tournaments tip off across Tri-State

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - High school basketball tournaments are now in full swing throughout the Tri-State area, including at one of the most historic gyms in Indiana.

Memorial Gym in Huntingburg is welcoming five teams this week for the 2022 Baird Winter Classic. The 71-year-old gym is home to the Southridge Raiders.

Check out the full slate of games below:

North Knox vs. Danville – Dec. 28 at 10 a.m.

South Central (Elizabeth) vs. Southridge – Dec. 28 at 11:45 a.m.

Danville vs. Orleans – Dec. 28 at 1:30 p.m.

Eastern Greene vs. South Central (Elizabeth) – Dec. 28 at 3:15 p.m.

Orleans vs. North Knox – Dec. 28 at 5 p.m.

Eastern Greene vs. Southridge – Dec. 28 at 6:45 p.m.

Pool B 3rd Place vs. Pool A 3rd Place – Dec. 29 at 2:30 p.m.

Pool B 2nd Place vs. Pool A 2nd Place – Dec. 29 at 4:15 p.m.

Pool B 1st Place vs. Pool A 1st Place – Dec. 29 at 6 p.m.

Heritage Hills and Tell City are also co-hosting the PSC Holiday Tournament.

Check out the full slate of games at Heritage Hills below:

Boonville vs. South Spencer – Dec. 28 at 11 a.m.

Vincennes Lincoln vs. Heritage Hills – Dec. 28 at 12:45 p.m.

Vincennes Lincoln vs. South Spencer – Dec. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Boonville vs. Heritage Hills – Dec. 28 at 8:15 p.m.

Check out the full slate of games at Tell City below:

Corydon Central vs. Tell City – Dec. 28 at 11 a.m.

Crawford County vs. Perry Central – Dec. 28 at 12:45 p.m.

Crawford County vs. Tell City – Dec. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Perry Central vs. Corydon Central – Dec. 28 at 8:15 p.m.

Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 7 – Dec. 30 at 3 p.m.

Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 7 – Dec. 30 at 4:45 p.m.

Loser Game 4 vs. Loser Game 8 – Dec. 30 at 6:30 p.m.

Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 8 – Dec. 30 at 8:15 p.m.

