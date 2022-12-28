Henderson officials set to break ground on new sports complex

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A celebration is expected in Henderson as officials are set to break ground on a new sports complex.

They say that will happen on Airline Road at 2 p.m.

Officials say phase one includes four 200-foot baseball and softball fields, one multipurpose field, irrigation, a concession stand, maintenance building and parking areas.

For those interested in attending the groundbreaking ceremony, you can park at Victory Christian Center.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.