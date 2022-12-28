Henderson officials set to break ground on new sports complex
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A celebration is expected in Henderson as officials are set to break ground on a new sports complex.
They say that will happen on Airline Road at 2 p.m.
Officials say phase one includes four 200-foot baseball and softball fields, one multipurpose field, irrigation, a concession stand, maintenance building and parking areas.
For those interested in attending the groundbreaking ceremony, you can park at Victory Christian Center.
