Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Henderson officials set to break ground on new sports complex

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A celebration is expected in Henderson as officials are set to break ground on a new sports complex.

They say that will happen on Airline Road at 2 p.m.

Officials say phase one includes four 200-foot baseball and softball fields, one multipurpose field, irrigation, a concession stand, maintenance building and parking areas.

For those interested in attending the groundbreaking ceremony, you can park at Victory Christian Center.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
EPD: 2 teens found with guns
Missing Hancock Co. man found dead in Perry Co., arrest made in connection
Missing Hancock Co. man found dead in Perry Co., arrest made in connection
Traffic after crash on I-69 at Pike/Daviess Co. line
Lanes back open on NB I-69 at Pike/Daviess Co. line
Luke Pokorney
Central athlete facing rape charges makes court appearance

Latest News

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Left to right: Justin Niederhaus, Kyler Havel, Lee Friedman, Max Moody, Landon Wright, Jenna...
Princeton man to run 100 miles despite cold temperatures
C.K. Newsome Center hold Kwanzaa celebration
C.K. Newsome Center holds Kwanzaa celebration