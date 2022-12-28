Polar Plunge
Evansville plumbing service receives around 700 calls for frozen, burst pipes
By Caroline Klapp
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The rush to restore water to hundreds of customers has plumbers very busy in the Tri-State.

Altstadt Hoffman Plumbing Services has crews out in full force, responding to businesses and homes to restore their water.

”This is probably the worst winter that I’ve seen since I’ve been with the company,” Altstadt Hoffman plumber Ryan McGar said.

Altstadt plumbers are responding to hundreds of calls.
Altstadt plumbers are responding to hundreds of calls.(WFIE)

Since Friday, McGar says they’ve received around 700 calls, due to the freezing temperatures that hit the area.

He says the majority of the calls they are getting are for frozen and busted pipes.

At Ark Crisis Children’s Center, he tells us the pipes were properly insulated when they broke.

He says when it gets to the single digits as it did last weekend, this is going to happen.

“The old saying is the plumbers protect the health of the nation. We bring the good stuff in and the bad stuff out and I’m glad that I’m here to do that. Just be as patient as they can with us, I know our company and other companies are definitely working as hard as they can to get peoples’ service back on,” McGar said.

As of Wednesday, McGar says there are still more than 100 people waiting on service in our area.

