Evansville apartment without water for days

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The residents of Lexbrook Apartments in Evansville say it’s been anything but a pleasant holiday season.

They say in the early hours of the morning on Christmas Eve, the cold snap we experienced here in the Tri-State proved too much for their water lines.

That’s troublesome enough, but it’s the response, or lack thereof, according to residents like Kenneth Utterback, that has them worried.

”We called our contact for the landlord and stuff,” says Utterback, “and we didn’t get no response whatsoever. Water ran all out here and flooded all down. So, all of these apartments and the other side hasn’t had water since early Christmas Eve.”

Utterback says after the water was shut off, nobody has come to help them or answered their calls for help.

In a situation where the person in charge of the property can’t be contacted or isn’t accepting calls, I asked the Vanderburgh County Building Commissioner Jerry Grannan what somebody can do.

”It is difficult. I realize it. It’s frustrating. You can call the building commission. You can call the fire department. You can call the Evansville Police Department. There’s only so much we can do to enforce these policies, and we will visit the site, and we’ll reach out to landowners and give you a hand if we can,” says Grannan.

So, with the water still off and the issue essentially out of the hands of the building commission, we reached out to the previous property owner, and they gave us phone numbers for current the owner and his project manager.

The owner’s number was busy when they were called, but we was able to get ahold of the manager, Carlos Zaragoza.

When we met with Zaragoza, he says he wasn’t even aware there was a burst pipe.

”I thought there was a couple of leaks. I didn’t know it was this bad until I got here, and I got to go through all of the buildings just to make sure,” says Zaragoza, “my main concern is just to make sure whatever leak we can fix, we do, so we can continue having water because it’s no fun without water.”

As far as the owner himself being unreachable, Zaragoza says he has been out of the country, but he’s in contact with him, and he says he’ll be personally pushing to not just get these apartments fixed, but to get lines of communications rolling for the residents.

”I’m hoping that we can get something started so that we can at least get the communication going with these folks,” says Zaragoza, “because I know it’s not easy just not knowing.”

