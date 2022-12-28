Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EPD: Person injured following hit and run

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department confirms a person was hurt after a hit-and-run incident on Wednesday.

It happened near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Vann Avenue. The call originally came in around 3:58 p.m.

Police say the victim was driving westbound when a dark SUV with North Carolina license plates drove in her path and clipped the front of her car, but the suspect kept driving.

The victim had minor injuries, officials say.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Denyae Burris (Left) and Charlie Boone (Right)
EPD: 2 teens found with guns, both now charged as adults
Luke Pokorney
Central athlete facing rape charges makes court appearance
Apartments flood after pipes burst
Evansville apartment without water for days
Missing Hancock Co. man found dead in Perry Co., arrest made in connection
Missing Hancock Co. man found dead in Perry Co., arrest made in connection

Latest News

Update: Fire destroys home near Sturgis
Update: Fire destroys home near Sturgis
Building seen in ‘A League of Their Own’ has sold
Building seen in ‘A League of Their Own’ has sold
EPD: 2 teens found with guns, both now charged as adults
EPD: 2 teens found with guns, both now charged as adults
Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis spent the morning installing a public display. The group is...
Group of moms urges Ky. lawmakers to take action on medical marijuana