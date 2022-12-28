EPD: Person injured following hit and run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department confirms a person was hurt after a hit-and-run incident on Wednesday.

It happened near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Vann Avenue. The call originally came in around 3:58 p.m.

Police say the victim was driving westbound when a dark SUV with North Carolina license plates drove in her path and clipped the front of her car, but the suspect kept driving.

The victim had minor injuries, officials say.

