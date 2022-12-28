Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EPD: More than 1k gallons of diesel fuel stolen from gas station

Newscast Recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating after they say more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel was reported stolen from a local gas station.

According to police reports, they believe it happened Tuesday morning at the Gasoline Alley Marathon near Lynch and Burkhardt.

Gas station officials told police a gas pump had been broken into.

The report shows there is surveillance video of the situation, but employees haven’t been able to get the video yet.

We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Missing Hancock Co. man found dead in Perry Co., arrest made in connection
Missing Hancock Co. man found dead in Perry Co., arrest made in connection
Denyae Burris (Left) and Charlie Boone (Right)
EPD: 2 teens found with guns, both now charged as adults
Luke Pokorney
Central athlete facing rape charges makes court appearance
Apartments flood after pipes burst
Evansville apartment without water for days

Latest News

Tony Dunn
Police: Man beats woman holding baby
EPD: More than 1k gallons of diesel fuel stolen from gas station
EPD: More than 1k gallons of diesel fuel stolen from gas station
Viewer video: Union Co. structure engulfed in fire
Viewer video: Union Co. structure engulfed in fire
WFIE Traffic Alert
Crews called to crash on 41A in Henderson Co.