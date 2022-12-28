EPD: More than 1k gallons of diesel fuel stolen from gas station

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating after they say more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel was reported stolen from a local gas station.

According to police reports, they believe it happened Tuesday morning at the Gasoline Alley Marathon near Lynch and Burkhardt.

Gas station officials told police a gas pump had been broken into.

The report shows there is surveillance video of the situation, but employees haven’t been able to get the video yet.

We will update this story as we learn more.

