HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash Wednesday morning in Henderson County.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Highway 41 Alternate. That’s between Highway 425 and the railroad tracks.

Dispatchers say the crash was between an SUV and a garbage truck.

Drivers might want to avoid the area.

