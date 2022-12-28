Polar Plunge
C.K. Newsome Center holds Kwanzaa celebration

Newscast recording
By Travis Onyett
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Community members came out to celebrate the second day of Kwanzaa at the C. K. Newsome Center.

This day is about self-determination. The celebration began with prayer and music that honors African American culture.

During the ceremony, members reflect and honor their ancestors who helped pave the way for equality in the community.

Community leaders like Secretary of the Evansville Chapter, Indiana Democratic African American Caucus, Melissa Duneghy, say Kwanzaa is a time of self-assessment and unity.

“Anytime we take pause to celebrate the community, to talk about how we can unite, to be stronger as a community, I think that’s important,” says Duneghy. “Whether it’s Kwanzaa, whether it’s any other day of the year, it’s nice to take pause and find our commonality, regroup, and move forward.”

Several organizations will be participating in the celebrations for the first time this week.

Celebrations for the third and fourth days of Kwanzaa will be held at New Hope Baptist Church and Zion Baptist Church.

