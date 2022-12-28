Polar Plunge
Building seen in ‘A League of Their Own’ has sold

Historic Crawford Door Sales building in Evansville
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The historic warehouse that was up for sale near Bosse Field has sold.

The Crawford Door Sales building at 1701 N. Heidelbach was listed on F.C. Tucker’s Commercial website for $1,750,000.

They recently shared it sold for $1,150,000.

We shared some history on the building when we reported it was for sale.

Officials said in 2020 there were plans to demo the building and turn it into an assisted living facility.

We’re told the company with those plans was blocked by high construction costs.

The sale of the building was finalized last week. We’ve reached out to the broker to get more information on the new buyer’s plans.

The building is a backdrop to Bosse Field, and can be seen on the movie “A League of Their Own.”

Crawford Door Sales building shown in "A League of Their Own"
Crawford Door Sales building shown in "A League of Their Own"(Binge Society YouTube)

