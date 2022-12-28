Polar Plunge
Brighter, Warmer

12/27 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
12/27 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:46 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A gigantic weather pattern change begins today as temperatures surge above normal. Mostly sunny and warmer as high temps ascend into the upper 40s. Tonight, partly cloudy with lows only dropping to 40-degrees.

Thursday, cloudy and warmer with scattered afternoon drizzle as high temps stretch into the upper 50s. Thursday night, cloudy with rain late as high only drop into the mid-40s.

Friday, cloudy and breezy with occasional rain as high temps remain above normal in the low to mid-50s.

